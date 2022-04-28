Woman Under Influence Found In Damaged Vehicle In Darien, Police Say

A woman was arrested for alleged DUI after being spotted in a damaged vehicle on the side of a roadway in Fairfield County.

The incident took place in Darien around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police.

Gretchen Miller, age 51, of Stratford, was spotted by a police officer parked on the side of Post Road with heavy front-end damage to the front of her car, Skoumbros said.

When the officer stopped to check on Miller, he could detect a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath, police said.

Miller was unable to tell the officer where the damage to her vehicle had occurred and admitted to consuming alcohol that evening while in Greenwich, Skoumbros said.

She was administered field sobriety tests, which she did not perform to standard.

At headquarters, Miller submitted to breathalyzer testing which measured her blood alcohol at .1766, or twice the legal limit, police said.

She was released on a $50 bond.

