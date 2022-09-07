Woman Charged With Identity Theft For Using Credit Card Stolen In Darien, Police Say

A 40-year-old woman is facing an identity theft charge after investigators reported that she used a credit card that was stolen from a vehicle in Fairfield County.

Darien Police Department officers responded to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Aug. 30, to extradite Colleen Kane, who was being held on a fugitive from justice charge, the Darien Police Department said.

Police said Kane waived extradition and was transported back to Darien.

She was being held on an arrest warrant stemming from a motor vehicle burglary that happened on Old Kings Highway in Darien on May 25, authorities reported.

Officers found that a car window was smashed and a purse was stolen from the vehicle, Darien Police said.

While police were at the scene, the victim also received alerts that her credit card was being used, authorities said.

Investigators identified Kane, who resides in Philadelphia, as the suspect who was using the stolen credit card, and she was charged with third-degree identity theft, according to the report.

She was held on $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 9, police said.

