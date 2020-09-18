Woman Charged With DUI After Vehicle Crosses Over Into Oncoming Traffic, Darien Police Say

A woman was busted by police in Fairfield County after she was caught by officers on patrol allegedly making questionable turns and swerving into the opposite lane.

Officers from the Darien Police Department on patrol shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 saw a vehicle make two turns in which the driver crossed over into the wrong lane both times, prompting a stop near the intersection of Post Road and Birch Road, according to police.

Police said that during the subsequent stop, the driver, Harrison, Maine resident Mindy McLaren had glassy, dilated eyes, and the odor of alcohol on her, which she admitted to consuming earlier in the evening.

McLaren proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and she was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and cited for failing to drive in the right lane at Darien Police Headquarters.

Following her arrest, McLaren was released after declining to take a breathalyzer test on $50 bond. She is scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, Sept. 21 to respond to the DUI charge.

