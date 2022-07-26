Woman Accused Of Stabbing Walls, Injuring Man During Darien Home Invasion

A 58-year-old woman is facing assault and home invasion charges after she was accused of hitting a man with a light fixture and stabbing his bed and walls with a knife in Fairfield County, police reported.

Police met with the complainant at about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, for a report of an overnight home invasion, according to the Darien Police Department.

The man told police that his landlord had recently died and the landlord's sister, Nancy Micha, planned to sell the condominium, located on Gideon Lane in Darien, authorities said.

He said she wanted him to move out on Monday, Aug. 1, according to the report.

He told police that at about 1:15 a.m., he woke up and found Micha standing in his room and holding a knife in a "threatening manner," police said.

Police said she reportedly yelled at him about when he was moving out and began stabbing the bed and walls near the bed.

He also reported that Micha struck him with a light fixture, causing a minor injury to his arm, authorities said.

She left the condominium after about 20 to 30 minutes, police reported.

An officer spoke with Micha, and she said she received complaints about the man and drove to the condominium to confront him, police said.

Police reported that Micha said she went there at night because she believed he would be home, and she said they got into an argument.

She told police she became angry and threw a lamp and water bottle a the man and said she had a knife for protection, which she ultimately used to put holes in the wall, authorities said.

Micha also reportedly said she didn't know if she stabbed the mattress, but she said she did lean on it, police said.

Authorities said Milford Police detained Micha at her job, and she was processed on charges of:

Home invasion

First-degree burglary

Third-degree assault

Second-degree criminal attempt to assault

Disorderly conduct

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree threatening

She was released on $25,000 bond and is due in court on Tuesday, Aug. 2, police said.

