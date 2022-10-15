Woman Accused Of Altering Amount On Check Stolen In Darien

A woman has been charged with a criminal attempt of larceny after allegedly changing the amount on a check for more than it was written for.

Jennifer Burgos, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10 at Rikers Island after being nabbed at JFK Airport.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, the original incident was reported in Darien on Friday, Aug. 19 when the victim told police she mailed a check from the USPS box at Corbin Drive and discovered that the checks were altered and cashed for a larger amount than the original checks.

An investigation found that Burgos was a suspect in the case, Skoumbros said.

Burgos was detained at JFK airport when returning on a flight and charged with a criminal attempt at larceny, he added.

She was processed on the charge and is due in court on Thursday, Nov. 20.

