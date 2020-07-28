Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Darien Daily Voice serves Darien, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Darien Daily Voice serves Darien, CT

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Three Rescued From Capsized Boat Off Darien Coast

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Darien Police Marine Unit made a rescue
The Darien Police Marine Unit made a rescue Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

Three boaters were rescued in Fairfield County after their boat overturned, leaving them stranded.

The Darien Police Marine Division was hailed shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 alerting them of a sinking 23-foot Donzi in Ziegler’s Cove.

Police said that when the boat arrived at the scene, they found the overturned vessel partially submerged with three stranded boaters.

The three rescued boaters were taken on a Norton Fire boat and transferred to the Darien Police Department’s boat. No injuries were reported.

Responding officers attempted to tow the submerged vessel, but it had taken on too much water and capsized. TowBoatUS was called to the scene, was able to right the vessel, and towed it to Norwalk.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Darien Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.