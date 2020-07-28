Three Rescued From Capsized Boat Off Darien Coast

Three boaters were rescued in Fairfield County after their boat overturned, leaving them stranded.

The Darien Police Marine Division was hailed shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 alerting them of a sinking 23-foot Donzi in Ziegler’s Cove.

Police said that when the boat arrived at the scene, they found the overturned vessel partially submerged with three stranded boaters.

The three rescued boaters were taken on a Norton Fire boat and transferred to the Darien Police Department’s boat. No injuries were reported.

Responding officers attempted to tow the submerged vessel, but it had taken on too much water and capsized. TowBoatUS was called to the scene, was able to right the vessel, and towed it to Norwalk.

