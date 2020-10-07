Three Minors Busted With Stolen Jeep In Rowayton, Police Say

Three minors were caught by police with a stolen Jeep in Fairfield County, police said.

The Norwalk Police Department received a report of a suspicious vehicle at approximately 5 a.m. Thursday, July 9 on Pine Point Terrace in Rowayton, prompting officers to respond to the area.

Upon arrival, police said that the officers found a Jeep Grand Cherokee that had been reported stolen overnight in Greenwich, with a group of minors standing around it.

Police said that based on witness accounts, it was determined that two of the minors were in the vehicle, and a third was found hiding behind a tree nearby.

The third minor had an active “take into custody” order for a stolen motor vehicle case in May.

The two minors inside the Jeep were taken into custody and charged with first-degree larceny. Police noted that one of them had been reported missing since April.

The third was not charged in this incident, but was taken into custody due to the earlier stolen motor vehicle allegation.

Norwalk Police detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Detective Bureau by calling (203) 854-3011.

