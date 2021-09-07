Teen Nabbed For Masturbating At Department-Store Parking Lot In Fairfield County, Police Say

A teen was apprehended for allegedly masturbating inside a car at a department-store parking lot in Fairfield County.

Byron Menendez, age 19, of Bethel, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 1, in Wilton after officers were called to the TJ Maxx parking at 14 Danbury Road (Route 7).

When police arrived they spotted a gray Subaru Impreza leaving the parking lot and head onto Danbury Road, said Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson of the Wilton Police Department.

An investigation was conducted and officers identified Menendez as the suspect.

He was charged with public indecency and released on a promise to appear ticket. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 13.

