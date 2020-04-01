Teen Faces Disorderly Conduct Charge After Incident At Darien Home, Police Say

A strange scene that played out in a Fairfield County home led to the arrest of a 19-year-old area resident who is now facing a disorderly conduct charge, police said.

Officers from the Darien Police Department received a call from a local resident when Nathan Cook-Hart came knocking on the door asking to use the phone shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 28.

According to the caller, he told police that Hart had stated that he was involved in an altercation at a neighboring residence and that Hart’s jacket was ripped.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to Hart, who stated he was involved in the altercation. Investigators then spoke to the others involved, who said they had been involved in a verbal altercation with Hart, during which he threatened them harm, threw a wine glass against a wall and ripped his own jacket.

Police said that during the altercation, Hart allegedly threatened to strike the others involved, though he never had physical contact with them.

Hart was taken into custody by investigators and charged with disorderly conduct at Darien Police Headquarters. He was later released and scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, March 30 to respond to the charge.

