Suspect On Loose After Armed Robbery At Popular Liquor Store In Darien

A suspect is on the run in Fairfield County following the alleged gunpoint robbery of a popular liquor store.

The incident took place in Darien around 8:20 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 at Discount Wine and Spirits located at 353 Post Road.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, the victim told investigators that the store had been robbed and that the suspect was armed with a handgun.

The victim reported that the suspect entered the store and while holding a handgun told him to open the cash register, Skoumbros said.

The victim said the suspect took money from the cash register and left the store with an undetermined amount of money, he added.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darien Detective Bureau at 203-662-5330.

