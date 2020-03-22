Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Fifth Death Related To COVID-19 Confirmed In Connecticut
Suspect In Custody After Man Injured In Broad-Daylight Stratford Shooting

Joe Lombardi
894 East Broadway in Stratford.
894 East Broadway in Stratford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in broad daylight in Stratford.

It happened on Saturday, March 21 just before noontime at 894 East Broadway, Stratford Police said.

Upon arrival, officers learned that at least two shots were fired and a male victim was transported to a local hospital by a neighbor for treatment.

During the investigation, a firearm was located and a suspect found and detained, police said. The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.

The shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to residents, police said.

