Suspect At Large After Break-In, Burglary At Darien Gas Station

Zak Failla
Citgo on Five Mile River Road in Darien.
Citgo on Five Mile River Road in Darien. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A burglar is wanted after allegedly breaking into a Fairfield County gas station and stealing cash, police said.

Officers from the Darien Police Department were dispatched to Citgo on Five Mile River Road overnight on Monday, April 20.

Police said that the owner arrived to the gas station shortly before 8 a.m. to open, at which point he found that the glass door had been shattered. While checking on the business, the owner said that an unknown amount of cash had been taken from the registered.

Detectives processed evidence at the scene following the burglary, but the investigation into the break-in and burglary is ongoing.

