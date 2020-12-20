Police Investigating Numerous Reports Of Entered, Stolen Luxury Vehicles In Darien

Darien police are reporting that two vehicles were stolen, including one from a dealership, and four vehicles were burglarized since early this month.

The first vehicle was stolen from BMW of Darien on Monday, Dec. 7, after a customer had dropped off their 2019 BMW X5 for service, leaving the keys inside. When the dealership went to retrieve the vehicle, it was missing, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

Surveillance shows an unknown person enters the vehicle and drive away.

The second stolen vehicle, a Mitsubishi Mirage, was recovered on Thursday, Dec. 10, on a city street after it had sat there for three weeks without moving. A check found the vehicle was stolen on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in Bridgeport.

The rash of vehicle burglaries began on Wednesday, Dec. 9, when an unlocked 2019 Land Rover was cleaned out of all goods left in the storage compartment and the entire car. A tennis bag was later found and returned to the owner, Palmieri said.

On the same night, a second vehicle burglary took place when a 2019 GMS. Sierra and a 2019 GMC Terrian, both unlocked, were entered sometime over the night. Contents of the storage compartment were emptied, but nothing appeared to be missing.

The next burglary took place on Saturday, Dec. 12, when a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado was entered and again the contents were disturbed, but nothing was taken.

The lastest event took place on Sunday, Dec. 13, when a 2018 Jeep Wrangler parked in front of a home, with the trunk ajar, was burglarized and a bag of tools was stolen.

Darien Police Chief Don Anderson said many of the stolen vehicles are turning up in nearby cities and towns, and the trend is not only dangerous for the victims, but for police as well.

"Just yesterday afternoon, December 8, 2020, a Waterbury Police Officer was shot while investigating a stolen vehicle incident where a vehicle involved was barreling down on police officers at high speed," he said. "So, my question today to our residents is this; what will it take?

The Chief said he doesn't want to be the one to say "I told you so."

Anderson is asking residents to please lock their vehicles and remove all valuables. It's that simple.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.