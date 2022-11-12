Police Investigate Report Of Suspects Attempting To Steal Used Cooking Oil In Darien

Police in Fairfield County responded to a report of two suspects attempting to steal used cooking oil.

An officer responded to 4 Ledge Road in Darien at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, after receiving a report about the attempted theft, the Darien Police Department reported on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Police reported that the complainant said he saw a blue van back into the parking lot near his dumpsters, and he confronted the two suspects.

The suspects reportedly said they were picking up the used cooking oil barrels for "Patriot," which is not the company for the oil, authorities said.

The suspects were told to leave the scene, and they did, police reported.

