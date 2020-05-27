Norwalk Woman Stopped For Speeding Busted With Drugs In Darien, Police Say

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant for a stop last year in which police allegedly found drugs in her vehicle.

Nicole Greenwald, of Norwalk, was arrested on Wednesday, May 20, for an incident which took place in Fairfield County in Sept. 2019, said Darien Police Dept. Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to Palmieri, a Darien Police officer on patrol spotted a Silver Dodge sedan traveling west on the Post Road at a high rate of speed.

The patrol vehicle’s radar unit measured the vehicle’s speed to be 48 mph in a clearly marked 35 mph zone, Palmieri said.

The officer pulled over Greenwald, who allegedly exhibited signs of nervousness and restlessness as she spoke with the officer.

Based on his observations, the officer asked Greenwald for consent to search the vehicle, which she granted. A police K9 unit also responded and alerted to the odor of narcotics emanating from the vehicle, police said.

A search of the vehicle yielded drug paraphernalia such as pipes and rolling papers, along with two small baggies of a white powdery substance that were seized.

Greenwald was released from the scene with a verbal warning for her speed.

The seized substances were sent to state forensic laboratory, and were identified as heroin and ketamine, Palmieri said.

An arrest warrant was sought and granted for Greenwald.

On May 20, Darien Police were notified by the Bridgeport Police that Greenwald was in their custody.

Officers from the Darien Police went to Bridgeport and took custody of her. She was transported to headquarters where she was charged with:

Traveling too fast/verbal warning

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana

She was released on a promise to appear and is due in Stamford court on Wednesday, July 15.

