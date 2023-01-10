Norwalk Woman Charged With DWI In Darien After Failing To Stop At Stop Sign, Police Say

A Norwalk woman is facing charges after police said she was found to be intoxicated when she was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign in Darien.

An officer saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign while exiting the I-95 southbound Exit 13 ramp at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Darien Police Department reported.

The officer pulled the vehicle over on Post Road near Richmond Drive and smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle while speaking with the driver, identified as 46-year-old Talor Wales, police said.

Authorities said Wales did not perform standardized field sobriety tests to standard and refused a breathalyzer test.

She was charged with operating under the influence and failing to obey a stop sign, police said.

Wales was released on 10 percent of her $250 bond and is due in court on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

