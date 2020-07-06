Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Norwalk Man Driving Drunk Crashes Into Car In Darien, Police Say

Zak Failla
An allegedly drunk driver crashed outside 54 Post Road in Darien.
An allegedly drunk driver crashed outside 54 Post Road in Darien. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Fairfield County man was allegedly drunk when he rear-ended another driver on a busy road in Darien, police said.

Officers from the Darien Police Department responded to a stretch of Post Road shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, where there was a report that a driver had struck another from behind on Post Road.

While speaking with the driver, Norwalk resident Scott Tracey, 54, police said that he was able to provide his driver’s license, but lacked insurance.

Police said that “while speaking to the victim, (officers) stated they believed Tracey may be intoxicated due to his actions after (crashing).”

Tracey later admitted to consuming alcohol before getting behind the wheel, and he was unable to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests because he was unable to stand without leaning on his car.

Officers arrested Tracey, who later refused to submit to a breathalyzer at Darien Police Headquarters. Tracey was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to insure a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, and cited for failure to follow at a reasonable distance.

Tracey was released on a $50 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Stamford on Friday, July 17.

