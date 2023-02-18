Mercedes Stolen In Darien As Owner On Phone With Police

A Mercedes-Benz was stolen in Fairfield County as the owner was on the phone with the police reporting the crime.

The incident took place in Darien around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 on Pear Tree Point Road.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, the owner of the vehicle called the police to report there was a vehicle burglary in progress.

The owner told officers that two men were “breaking” into her vehicle. While officers were responding, the woman called back and said her Mercedes Benz had now been stolen, Skoumbros said.

While officers were positioned in the area near Long Neck Point Road, they could hear an engine revving and the car heading in their direction.

The Mercedes was then spotted driving through the stop sign. Officers activated their lights and sirens and attempted to stop the car. The officers disengaged and did not attempt to follow the stolen vehicle as it did not yield to their lights and sirens, police said.

The woman told officers the Mercedes was unlocked with a key fob left inside when stolen, Skoumbros said.

While canvassing the area, another stolen vehicle from Wethersfield in Hartford County was recovered on Long Neck Point Road.

