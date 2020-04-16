Mercedes Stolen From Driveway Of Darien Home Located In Bridgeport

A Mercedes stolen from the driveway of a Fairfield County home was recovered in Bridgeport.

The vehicle, 2019 Mercedes SL 450, was stolen from a home on Norman Lane sometime during the overnight hours on Tuesday, April 7, Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

The owner told officers the vehicle was locked and the keys were inside his residence, but there were no signs of forced entry in the area where the vehicle had been, Palmieri said.

Officers contacted the Mercedes’ Motor Vehicle Recovery Unit who were able to determine the vehicle was located on Dande Street in Bridgeport.

The Bridgeport Police were notified and confirmed the location of the vehicle.

Detectives responded to the vehicle to process it for evidence.

