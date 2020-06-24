Man Who Violated Protective Order Gave False Info In 911 Call, Darien Police Say

A man with a court-issued protective order against a woman in Darien was arrested after making a false 911 call in an effort to allegedly harass his former victim, according to police.

Officers from the Darien Police Department received a report from area resident Loren Meyer on Wednesday, June 17, who claimed that a man was attempting to gain forcible entry into the front door of a residence.

At the time of the call, Darien Police said that Meyer was not at the property, but was actively monitoring it on home security cameras.

According to police, officers “responded in emergency fashion as the call presented as a burglary in progress.”

When officers arrived at the home, they found the residence to be under construction and the man at the front door was a hired locksmith, police said.

Police at the scene made contact with the homeowner, who said she was having the locks changed on the property.

“The victim felt that Meyer knew that there was not an active burglary at the residence and summoned police as a harassment tactic,” investigators said. “The victim further informed officers that there was an order of protection against Meyer forbidding him from harassing (her).”

While officers were speaking with the homeowner, Meyer arrived at the scene and admitted to knowing his victim and relaying the information of the allegedly suspicious man to 911 dispatchers, said police.

Investigators said that a review of Meyer’s 911 call found his claim to be false, and he was only heard mentioning that one person was actively forcing entry into the residence.

Meyer, 46, was arrested and charged with violating a protective order and misuse of an emergency 911 system.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and arraigned in Bridgeport Court on Thursday, June 18.

