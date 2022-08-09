Man Who Stabbed Lyft Driver In Darien Awaiting Extradition To CT, Police Say

A 28-year-old man is in custody after investigators said he stabbed a Lyft driver multiple times in Fairfield County, causing a crash.

Abiola Shonowo is now in Maryland awaiting extradition for the incident that happened in June in Darien, according to an announcement from the Darien Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of West Avenue and Holmes Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. on Monday, June 27, and found that a driver had been stabbed and a suspect ran away from the scene with the victim's cell phone.

The victim said he had picked up the suspect in Stamford and, while traveling to Norwalk, the suspect stabbed him multiple times after entering Darien, police said.

The victim also said he crashed the vehicle into a tree on purpose to stop the attack, authorities reported.

Police said the driver was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators searched through Lyft account information and phone records to identify the suspect as Shonowo, and they learned that he was on probation in Maryland, police reported.

Darien Police found that Shonowo was arrested in Baltimore County for unrelated crimes on Monday, July 4, and after reviewing body camera footage, determined that he was in possession of stolen property from the Darien incident, police said.

On Thursday, July 28, Shonowo was arrested for a probation violation related to the Baltimore County arrest, authorities reported.

Police said more details will be released following the completion of the interstate extradition process.

