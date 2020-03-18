Contact Us
Man Seen Falling Asleep Behind Wheel Nabbed For DUI, Darien Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
Judd J. Hiscox Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for alleged DUI after being seen falling asleep at the wheel and for an earlier hit-and-run incident.

Judd J. Hiscox, 40, of Bridgeport, was arrested by Darien Police on Saturday, March 14, after the department received 911 calls regarding a vehicle crash, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to police, when officers responded to the report of a minor motor vehicle accident, one of the people involved included Hiscox, who had had allegedly been seen falling asleep in his vehicle, said Palmieri.

When speaking with officers, Hiscox allegedly slurred and swayed as he stood.

It was also determined that Hiscox had been involved in a hit and run accident in Stamford earlier, police said.

Hiscox performed a standardized field sobriety testing, which he failed to perform to standard. He refused breathalyzer testing, police said.

He was arrested and charged with DUI and released on a promise to appear notice.

Hiscox is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.

