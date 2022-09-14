Man Charged With Violating Restraining Order, Darien Police Say

A Fairfield County man was apprehended and accused of violating a restraining order.

Joseph Rizzo, age 56, of Bridgeport, was arrested in Darien at about 12:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, the Darien Police Department reported.

Police said Rizzo had an active arrest warrant after a victim reported that he pulled a vehicle into the victim's driveway on Monday, Aug. 29, before driving away after a short period.

Rizzo was charged with criminal violation of a restraining order, according to the report.

He was held on a $5,000 surety bond, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.