Man Charged With Trespassing, Harassment After Incident In Darien

A dispute led to the arrest of a Fairfield County man who allegedly was involved in a physical altercation after refusing to leave his victim’s home, police said.

Officers from the Darien Police Department responded to an Elm Street home shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, where there was a reported physical altercation that broke out outside of the residence.

Upon arrival, police said that they spoke with Westport resident Gregory Kraut, age 46, who stated that he was involved in a physical altercation on the lawn of the Elm Street home.

Kraut stated that he was invited to the residence by his victim, who reported that Kraut had been sending unwanted text messages before his arrival and had been advised not to make any contact, police said.

It is alleged that when Kraut showed up at his victim’s home, he refused to leave, which led to the physical altercation between him and a third party.

Kraut was arrested without incident and charged with criminal trespassing and second-degree harassment. He was released and scheduled to appear in court at a later date to respond to the charges.

