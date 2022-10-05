Man Charged With DUI After Stop On I-95 Entrance Ramp In Darien

A 32-year-old man was charged after police said he drove in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than three times the legal limit.

Jeffrey Zager, of Bridgeport, was arrested following a traffic stop in Darien at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Darien Police Department reported.

An officer saw a vehicle making a left turn onto I-91 northbound from the right lane on Post Road, police said.

The officer pulled the vehicle over on the entrance 11 northbound ramp, according to the report.

While speaking to the driver, identified as Zager, the officer smelled an alcoholic beverage, authorities said.

Police said Zager was given field sobriety tests, which he didn't perform to standard.

He was taken to headquarters, where he was processed for charges of operating under the influence and improper turn, police reported.

Zager submitted a breathalyzer testing, which measured his BAC at .2832 at 2:18 a.m. and .2809 at 2:38 a.m., authorities said.

He was released on 10 percent of a $100 bond and is set to appear in court on Friday, Oct. 14, police said.

