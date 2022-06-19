Man Charged With DUI After Crash In Darien

A man is accused of driving under the influence in Fairfield County after officers responded to a report of a seriously damaged vehicle.

Officers began investigating a possible disabled motor vehicle in the area of Post Road and Ledge Road in Darien at about 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 11.

Police found that the vehicle had damage to the passenger side and the airbags were deployed on that side, according to the Darien Police Department.

The front right tire was also missing, authorities said.

Police said officers detected signs of intoxication when they spoke with the driver, identified as 57-year-old Pasquale Ciccone, of Stamford.

Authorities said Ciccone did not perform field sobriety tests to standard, and he was processed on a charge of operating under the influence.

Authorities reported that Ciccone submitted to breathalyzer testing which measured his BAC at .17 at 4:25 a.m. and .16 at 4:44 a.m.

He was released on 10 percent of his $500 bond and is set to appear in court on Wednesday, June 22, police said.

