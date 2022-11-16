Man Charged Charged In Scheme To Steal, Cash Checks Mailed In Area, Darien Police Say

Investigators in Fairfield County reported that a 21-year-old man was charged in a scheme to steal and cash checks that were being sent in the mail.

Darien officers responded to the West Haven Police Department at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, to take custody of Wilson Ketter, of West Haven, on an arrest warrant, the Darien Police Department reported.

Police said a victim reported on Friday, Aug. 12, that a personal check they mailed had been stolen, altered, and cashed.

Investigators spoke to the account holder for the fraudulent check, and the account holder said she made contact with Ketter through Instagram and said he was looking for people with certain bank accounts to contact him to make money, authorities reported.

The account holder provided Ketter with her bank account information, and Ketter said someone would make deposits in her account and she'd need to withdraw the funds once the checks cleared, police said.

Ketter reportedly said the proceeds would be split, police said.

Authorities said officers later determined that Ketter obtained stolen checks that were meant to be sent through the USPS for delivery.

The warrant for his arrest was issued on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with bond set at $75,000, according to the report.

Police said Ketter was charged with:

Third-degree larceny

Third-degree conspiracy to larceny

Third-degree forgery

First-degree identity theft

Criminal impersonation

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 28, police said.

