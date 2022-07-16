Man Accused Of Injuring Victim In Darien After Stealing Vehicle

A 28-year-old Fairfield County man is accused of stealing a work vehicle from his employer and pushing a victim from the stolen vehicle, causing injuries.

Darien Police officers responded to the Norwalk Police Department to take custody of Dustin Wymms, of Norwalk, at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, according to the Darien Police Department.

He was wanted in an incident that happened on Thursday, May 5, where Wymms' employer said Wymms broke into his business and stole one of his work vehicles, police said.

The complainant said Wymms told him the evening before that he took a work van and crashed it, and investigators later found that Wymms was involved in a domestic disturbance incident while in the stolen vehicle, authorities said.

Police said the victim in the incident reported that when the vehicle was stopped on Post Road near Oberlander Place, Wymms forced the victim out of the car, causing injuries.

Police said Wymms was charged with:

Disorderly conduct

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Third-degree burglary

Second-degree larceny

Illegal operation under suspension

Criminal trover damage to motor vehicle

He was released on $150,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 11, authorities reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.