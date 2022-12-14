Man Accused Of Getting Into Physical Altercation With Victim At Darien Café

A 37-year-old man is facing charges after police said he got into an argument that turned physical at a Fairfield County café.

Timothy Stillwell was arrested at a Norwalk business on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on an active warrant stemming from an incident that happened in Darien a few days earlier, the Darien Police Department said.

At about 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Ernie's Café, located at 25 Tokeneke Road in Darien, police reported.

The victim told police that an argument with Stillwell had turned physical, authorities said.

Stillwell, who is a resident of Norwalk, left the business before police arrived, and officers were not able to locate him at the time, police said.

Authorities said a warrant for Stillwell's arrest was granted for the following charges:

Violation of protective order

Disorderly conduct

Second-degree unlawful restraint

Criminal mischief

Stillwell was held on $50,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Dec. 8, police reported.

