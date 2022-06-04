Man Accused Of Burglary, Credit Card Theft, Larceny In Darien

A suspect implicated in multiple crimes in Fairfield County is facing a host of charges after being arrested on active arrest warrants, police announced.

On Thursday, May 26, officers responded to Stamford Superior Court to serve a pair of active arrest warrants for Stratford resident Dean Henton, age 55, stemming from two incidents in Darien.

According to a spokesperson from the Darien Police Department, a Brook Street business owner left his building unattended for approximately a half-hour on Thursday, March 17, and when he returned, an employee from a neighboring business advised that a suspect - later identified as Henton - had entered the unit while he was gone.

The business owner stated that on Friday, April 15, he recognized that one of his business checks had been stolen from his offense and cashed in Norwalk on March 17 - the day of the alleged break-in.

The check was written to and endorsed by Henton, who had no relationship with the owner, who never wrote the check, he said.

Police said that surveillance footage led investigators to identify Henton as a suspect, who was known to detectives, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In that instance, Henton was charged with:

Burglary;

Forgery;

Larceny.

The same day the first warrant was served, officers also served a second, charging Henton with multiple crimes for an alleged robbery at CVS in Darien on Saturday, April 16.

It is alleged in that instance, a woman reported to police that she received a text from her credit card company to alert her that someone was attempting to charge $206.95 at CVS and that the charges had been declined.

According to police, the woman reported that her wallet was missing from her office when she double-checked.

Investigators said that security cameras showed a man entering the business through a propped backdoor, with the suspect - again identified as Henton - who walked to a desk, took the woman’s wallet, and left through the same door.

Henton was later taken into custody by members of the New Canaan Police Department and held on multiple outstanding warrants.

Henton was charged with:

Burglary;

Criminal attempt at credit card fraud;

Credit card theft;

Larceny.

Henton is being held in lieu of bond and was arraigned on May 26.

