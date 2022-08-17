Man Accused Of Attempting To Force Person Into His Car In Darien

A man was arrested in Fairfield County for allegedly grabbing a person and attempting to force them into his vehicle.

The incident took place in Darien around 1:20 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 11.

When police responded to the scene on Tokeneke Road, they found a large crowd of people and heard the victim yelling for them to get Camillus Okeke, age 53, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, away from them, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police.

Okeke told officers he was trying to get the victim in the vehicle in order to drive them to Pennsylvania, Skoumbros said.

Okeke was arrested and charged with breach of peace and unlawful restraint.

He was released after posting 10 percent of a $2,000 bond.

