Jeep Grand Cherokee Stolen In Darien Used In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Darien Police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen in their town had been used in a shooting and in a police pursuit.
A Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stolen in Fairfield County was used in a shooting and in a pursuit with police.

The vehicle was reported stolen to police from Timber Lane in Darien, on Monday, Jan. 11, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

The owner was unsure if he had locked the vehicle or if the keys were inside, Palmieri said.

Later the same day it was stolen, Bridgeport Police notified Darien Police the driver of the vehicle had engaged officers in pursuit in their jurisdiction, ultimately crashing. 

It was also learned that the vehicle had been used in a shooting in Bridgeport, Palmieri said.

