Fingerprints Lead To Arrest Of Man Who Stole SUV, Darien Police Say

A 26-year-old man was arrested after investigators allegedly found his fingerprints on a car stolen out of Fairfield County last year, police said.

In February 2021, it is alleged that New Haven County resident Kelvin Solares, of Hamden, stole a car from Miles Road in Darien, launching a lengthy investigation once the 2015 Ford Explorer was recovered a week after it was stolen.

According to police, the investigation led to the discovery of two fingerprints that were "situated in a position where they would have only been left by the operator” of the vehicle.”

Those fingerprints ultimately led police to identify Solares as a suspect.

On Wednesday, March 2, Darien police officers responded to Stamford Superior Court to serve the active arrest warrant for Solares, who was taken into custody without incident.

Solares was charged with first-degree larceny and is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court in April.

