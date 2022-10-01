Driver Who Flashed High Beams At Patrol Cruiser In Darien Charged With DWI, Police Say

This story has been updated.

A Fairfield County man was nabbed for alleged DUI after flashing his bright lights at a passing police cruiser.

The incident took place in Darien around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on Ledge Road.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, a Darien officer observed a vehicle on Ledge Road traveling in the opposite direction flash their high beam lights at the officer.

When the officer turned around to check on the driver’s status, the man ran from his vehicle and approached the officer. After the driver, identified as Raul Pujols-Pujols, age 42, of Bridgeport, returned to his vehicle, the officer approached him, Skoumbros said.

While speaking with Pujols-Pujols the officer detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage and noticed his eyes appeared to be red, police said.

Skoumbros said Pujols-Pujols was administered field sobriety tests, which he did not perform to standard.

Pujols-Pujols refused to submit to breathalyzer testing, police added.

He was charged with DUI and driving without a license and released on 10 percent of a $500 bond.

