Darien Woman Loses $1.2K In Social Security Scam That Included Fake Call From Police

A Fairfield County woman was bilked out of more than $1,000 by a fraudster posing as a member of the United States Social Security Administration.

The Darien Police Department received a complaint from a Holmes Avenue woman on Monday, Aug. 10 saying that he had been scammed by someone posing as a government agent.

The scammer told the woman that she owed the Social Security Administration money, and that if payment wasn’t made, she would be incarcerated.

The woman was further advised that police in Darien would be following up on the issue to confirm the legitimacy of the call.

Police said that approximately 15 minutes later, the same woman got a call from another man indicating that he was a member of the Darien Police Department.

He then instructed her to go to a gas station in Stamford to make two transactions using a bitcoin ATM.

The two transactions were both bitcoin wire transfers for $900 and $300. Once the transactions were finalized, the call was ended and the woman has not heard back from the scammer.

