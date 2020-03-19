Darien Teen Arrested For DUI After Driving Off Roadway, Police Say

An 18-year-old area teen was busted for alleged DUI and reckless driving after police received reports of a vehicle crash.

Alex J. Maier, of Darien, was arrested on Thursday, March 12, on Nearwater Lane, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to Palmieri, callers told officers that it appeared the occupants of the car were attempting to leave the scene as they were allegedly throwing bottles from the vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found an orange Subaru on the side of the road facing north. A short distance from the vehicle, officers located three juvenile males walking north on Nearwater away from the vehicle.

The teens were stopped and identified as the occupants of the Subaru. The driver was identified as being Maier, who told officers he had been leaving Weed Beach when he became distracted and drove off the roadway, Palmieri said.

While talking with officers they said he appeared under the influence of a substance and his eyes were glassy and dilated, police said.

Maier also had difficulty explaining to officers what had taken place prior to the accident.

One of the occupants sustained minor injuries and was transported to Stamford Hospital for further evaluation.

Maier submitted to field sobriety testing, which he failed to perform to standard and was arrested and transported to police headquarters.

He was later released on a $250 bond and is due in court on April 1.

