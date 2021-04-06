Darien Police Vehicles Have New Look

You might do a double-take when you see the new fleet of police vehicles in one Fairfield County town.

Darien Police recently "up-fitted" their 2021 police cars with a new graphics package, said Captain Jeremiah Marron of the department's Field Services Bureau.

The former and more simple "black and white" graphics have been in place for almost a decade and were originally designed for the Chevrolet Caprice model that the Patrol Division used to replace the Ford Crown Victoria which is no longer manufactured, Marron said.

The smaller Chevrolet presented several challenges for daily police work and the decision was made by the department to move to the SUV-based Ford Police Interceptor Utility in 2013.

Although the vehicle platform changed at that time, the "Black and white" design remained.

Believing a fuller look was needed, changes to the new graphics on the 2021 patrol vehicles include the wording "Town of Darien" to replace just "Darien," and the color blue has been incorporated into the design to represent the longstanding color associated with the Town of Darien, Marron said.

As the oldest vehicles are taken out of service, it is anticipated that over the next few years the entire patrol division fleet will be outfitted with the new look, he added.

"As the most visible arm of government, we look to maintain a professional appearing fleet," Marron said.

