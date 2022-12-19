Darien Police K9 'Kenny' Retires After More Than 5 Years Of Service

A K9 named Kenny is enjoying his retirement after more than five years of detecting narcotics for the Darien Police Department.

Police announced on Monday, Dec. 19, that after five-and-a-half years of active service, the 9-year-old dog worked his last shift on Monday, Nov. 28.

Kenny and his handler Officer Leslie Silva were placed into service on June 2, 2017, after several months of training. Silva deployed Kenny more than 100 times to detect narcotics in the region, police said.

Silva has been appointed to the position of detective and is Kenny's owner.

"'Kenny' will live out his golden years at home with Det. Silva and her son," Darien Police said. "According to Det. Silva, 'Kenny' is adjusting to retirement just fine as he is no longer a 'food reward' working dog and is able to eat his meals and enjoy his cookies as often as his civilian buddies get to!"

The K9 was named after fallen Darien Police Officer Kenneth Bateman Jr., who was fatally shot in the line of duty on May 31, 1981, police said.

