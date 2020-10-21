Cell Phone Photo Leads To Arrest Of Norwalk Woman After Hit-Run Darien Crash, Police Say

Cell phones led to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver in Fairfield County when she dropped her device, struck another vehicle, and sped away, but not before a photo was taken of her license plate, police said.

A man was traveling north on Hoyt Street in Darien at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 when he slowed down for traffic, at which point he was rear-ended by a red Nissan Rogue being driven by Norwalk resident Yumiko Nagahama.

Police said that after striking the car, Nagahama continued north on Hoyt Street before turning onto Woodway Road.

According to police, a passenger in the car was able to take cell phone photos of Nagahama’s license plate, which was provided to police investigators at the Darien Police Department.

Investigators were able to identify Nagahama as the driver, who admitted that she had dropped her cell phone while driving before striking the other vehicle and driving off.

Nagahama, 29, turned herself in at Darien Police Headquarters and charged with evading responsibility, operating a vehicle while under suspension, and failure to follow at a safe distance. She was released on a $500 bond and scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.