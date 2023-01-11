Bridgeport Man Caught After Trying To Break Into Cars In Darien, Police Say

A Bridgeport man was charged with attempted burglary after he pulled on the door handles of three cars allegedly attempting to break into them.

The incident took place at the Darien Train Station on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Darien Police approached Mohamed Batchilly, age 21 after another train rider reported a "suspicious person" pulling on the door handles of vehicles, said Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros.

The witness told officers he got off the train with Batchilly and watched him pull on a "couple" vehicle doors, said Skoumbros.

The witness was able to provide police with a description and they located Batchilly on Post Road.

When questioned, Batchilly denied pulling on car door handles when asked. An officer checked the train station cameras and could see Batchilly get off the train and pull on the handles of three car doors in the parking lot, Skoumbros said.

Batchilly was charged with a criminal attempt at burglary and held on a $2,500 bond.

