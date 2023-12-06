Norwalk Man Nabbed For Leaving Scene Of Darien Crash, Police Say

Richard Bliss, age 46, of Norwalk, was charged on Thursday, Nov. 30 after turning himself in to Darien Police on a warrant, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police.

According to Skoumbros, Bliss allegedly struck a car from behind, got out of his vehicle, and asked if the woman was okay in the car he struck in the area of Ledge Road and Noroton Avenue, then drove away.

The victim took a photo of the license plate and provided it to Darien Police.

Following his arrest, Bliss was charged with evading responsibility and following too closely/crash, police said.

He was released after posting 10 percent of a $5,000 bond.

Bliss is due in court on Monday, Dec. 11.

