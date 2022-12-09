Man High On Heroin Charged With DUI/Drugs Following Darien Crash, Police Say

A Fairfield County man allegedly high on heroin turned himself in to police following a crash.

Rodolfo Montero, age 40, of Norwalk, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and DUI for the crash which took place in Darien on Thursday, Oct. 13.

On Oct. 13, Darien officers responded to a car crash on Allen O'Neill Drive, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police.

Officers found Rodolfo sitting in the driver’s seat and not responsive. Rodolfo later admitted to officers consuming an illicit drug. Officers tested narcotic substances found at the scene, which tested positive for heroin, said Skoumbros.

Rodolfo was processed and released on 10 percent of his $5,000 bond. He is due in court on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.