News

Darien Resident Loses $900 After Being Directed To ATM In Bitcoin Scam

Zak Failla
A Darien woman was scammed out of $900 by a man posing as a member of the U.S. Social Security Administration.
A man posing as a member of the Social Security Administration bilked a Fairfield County resident out of nearly $1,000.

A Darien resident reported to police that on Thursday, Aug. 6, she received a phone call from a man stating he was a member of the U.S. Social Security Administration.

Police said the caller told the woman that she would not be receiving her next social security check because she was being investigated for alleged drug trafficking. The caller then stated that unless the woman sent him money, sheriffs would be coming to arrest and take her into custody.

The woman said that she was directed to a nearby ATM to withdraw $1,092, and later guided to a gas station where there was a bitcoin ATM.

According to police, the caller walker his victim through sending $900 in bitcoin to an unknown destination. After the initial transfer, the woman was then told to send an additional $150, at which point she became suspicious and alerted law enforcement.

The investigation into the scam is ongoing. No suspects have been identified, nor arrests made.

