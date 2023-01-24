Darien Man Charged With Providing Alcohol To Minors, Police Say

A Darien man has been charged with allegedly providing alcohol to a group of underage males at an area café.

Albert Lian, age 55, was charged on Saturday, Jan. 21, while at Ernie’s Café in Darien, said Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police.

Darien officers observed several underage individuals leaving Ernie’s Café located at 25 Tokeneke Road and later entered the café to check identifications and investigate possible underage drinking, Skoumbros said.

Lian told officers that a group of young males were with him and not to worry. All of the males were under 21 and were provided alcohol by Lian, Skoumbros said.

Lian stated that he did not know the males were under 21 and did not check their identifications, police said.

He was charged with procuring liquor to minors and released on a $500 bond.

