New Darien Restaurant Offering Elegant Fare Sets Opening Date

The Granola Bar, slated to open the locale in Fairfield County on Thursday, April 27 in Darien at 1020 Post Road (Route 1), is the seventh eatery for the company and the second in which dinner and drinks have been added to the menu.

The concept is for the restaurant to transition from being a daytime haunt to being a day-to-night experience.

Like its sister location in Westchester County in Rye, the Darien menu offers elevated share plates as well as bar bites and TGB’s signature breakfast and lunch offerings.

To create the new menu, the restaurant group has partnered with several local and national brands to create a carefully curated selection for guests.

The Darien location will offer bread from local bakery Flour Water Salt Bread, and bagels from Darien’s Upper Crust Bagel Company.

Guests can also enjoy coffee from Coffee of Grace, a premium coffee company that emphasizes environmental stewardship and seeks to support farmers by sourcing directly from co-ops in Rwanda, Peru, Guatemala, and Brazil.

The Granola Bar Darien will be open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch and will be open for dinner Tuesday-Saturday. Happy hour will be offered from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and the restaurant will also serve brunch on weekends.

The indoor/outdoor space is also available for a variety of private events including cocktail parties and seated dinners.

“We have long hoped to be part of the Darien community and are thrilled to be opening a restaurant in town,” said TGB Co-Founder and Co-CEO Julie Mountain. “This is the first time we are intentionally designing a restaurant for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and we have put a lot of thought into the design, the menu, and the experience to make it a place guests will want to return to regularly.”

A look at the menu shows that thought including such items as truffle and wild mushroom pappardelle, lobster ravioli, seared sesame-crusted tuna, and a favorite of prime dry-aged beef sliders.

Current favorites at the group of restaurants are the variety of avocado toasts, the salad bowls including an awesome warm Brussels bowl; eggs and pancakes, and yes, parfaits with their shining star of granola on top.

Fellow Co-Founder and Co-CEO Dana Noorily said, “Our goal is to create a space that makes you feel like you have been transported to a major city. This is a spot you can come for any meal of the day and to escape the mundane.”

To check out the menu and a look inside the current restaurant visit www.thegranolabar.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.