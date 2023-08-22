Man Steals $50K From Victim In Darien After Pretending To Work At Car Dealership: Police

Bridgeport resident Jevene Wright, age 40, was taken into custody at Bridgeport Probation on Monday, Aug. 14 around 1 p.m. on an active arrest warrant related to an alleged larceny, according to Darien Police Sergeant Dan Skoumbros.

The warrant contained charges related to an incident reported on Tuesday, April 25. On this day, a victim told Darien officers that he had given $50,000 to Wright as an investment for selling two BMW vehicles for a higher price.

Several days after giving Wright this money, the victim did not hear back from him. He then proceeded to call the BMW dealership where Wright had said he worked and was told that he had not worked there for almost a year.

At this point, the victim called authorities, who began an investigation and learned that Wright had been arrested for similar cases in New York. Police also discovered that Wright had never been in possession of the vehicles he was having the victim invest in, Skoumbros said.

The arrest warrant was then issued with a court-set bond of $100,000. Wright was processed on a charge of first-degree larceny under false pretenses and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 24.

