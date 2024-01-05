Man Nabbed For Driving Through Red Lights, Passing Officer At High Speed In Darien

Fairfield County resident Andrew De La Rosa of Stamford, age 22, was arrested on a warrant on Monday, Dec. 11, Darien Police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

According to the department, De La Rosa's arrest resulted from an incident on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, when a Darien Police officer stationed on Post Road near Corbin Drive saw a blue BMW SUV traveling west on Post Road at a high rate of speed.

The officer reported that when the BMW passed her cruiser, she felt her vehicle shake. The BMW then allegedly continued through two red traffic lights, police said.

De La Rosa had already been known to the department, as he had been involved in repeated attempts of reckless driving and engaging officers in pursuits, authorities said.

As part of the investigation into the incident, De La Rosa's cell phone was seized by search warrant on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and the department was able to extract information from it such as a digital thumbnail image that showed the officer's cruiser in the area of Corbin Drive.

The photo also showed the time displayed on the BMW's infotainment system that matched when the officer had reported De La Rosa's alleged reckless driving in January, police said.

Following De La Rosa's arrest, he was charged with reckless driving and other traffic offenses, including operating a vehicle while on a cell phone.

He was processed and arraigned in court on the same day as his arrest, authorities said.

