Man Nabbed For Darien Bank Robbery By GPS Tracker, Police Say

Joshua Riley, of Bellingham, Massachusetts, was charged with robbery on Friday, Nov. 10 after he was extradited on a warrant from a Massachusetts correctional facility for the crime that took place in 2021 in Darien.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, officers responded to the Peoples Bank located at 25 Old Kings Highway N on an active hold-up alarm.

While responding to the bank, officers were advised that a GPS tracker was on the move and was heading northbound on I-95.

The bank manager told officers that a man, later identified as Riley, entered the bank and jumped the counter without saying anything.

The GPS tracker was giving a location on Sherwood Island in Westport, Skoumbros said.

A blue vehicle was located in the parking lot, unoccupied, and was determined to contain the GPS tracker. Police officers from the Woonsocket Rhode Island Police Department made contact with the registered owner of the vehicle, who told officers that he lent his vehicle to Riley, Skoumbros added.

While searching the vehicle detectives recovered $2,746. Also sealed within the money packs were two GPS trackers.

In January 2022, an arrest warrant was approved for Riley with a court-set bond of $250,000.

Riley was processed and is due in Stamford Superior Court on Monday, Nov. 20.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.