Man Busted In Darien With Stolen IDs, Credit Cards, Police Say

Queens resident Adrian Melian, age 22, was charged in Darien on Sunday, Sept. 17.

According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros of the Darien Police, an officer spotted a vehicle parked in the TD Bank parking lot on Post Road.

While speaking with the driver, identified as Melian, he said he did not have identification and that he left it at home, Skoumbros said. Another officer noticed Melian grabbed an identification that was on the passenger seat.

The officers discovered Melian had a license on him that did not belong to him, which he said he found in the vehicle. While Melian emptied his pockets, several credit cards and a license were found all with different names, Skoumbros said.

The license found on Melian was confirmed to have been stolen and a further investigation revealed that some documents he had were forged, police said.

He was charged with larceny and forgery and held on a $50,000 bond.

