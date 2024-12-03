Man Accused of Brutal Attack At Darien Home That Left Victim Unconscious, Hospitalized

Maodo Malick Ndiaye, of New York, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and strangulation/suffocation, police said.

Officers responded to Scofield Farms Road in Darien shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. The victim reported that Ndiaye had fled the scene on a bicycle toward Allwood Road.

The victim, who knew Ndiaye through a sponsorship program, described the attack as sudden and violent. According to police, the assault was so severe that the victim lost consciousness and required transportation to Stamford Hospital for treatment.

Police located Ndiaye soon after and arrested him without incident. He is being held on a $150,000 bond, police said.

Ndiaye is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.

